Spotify down: App not working amid major outage
‘Something went wrong,’ message shown to user reads
Spotify has broken in a major outage.
“Something went wrong,” a message to users of the music streaming app showed. “Try again.”
The problems appeared to be affecting users right across the world and on both the mobile and desktop versions of the app.
“We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!” the company posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Spotify does operate a support page that is intended to update users on any outages, but that was also affected by the problems and would not load.
The outage began just after 2pm UK time, or around 9am eastern. Many online noted that it had come in the middle of the working day, and left them without music to stay entertained.
Spotify says it has 675 million users, of whom 263 million are paying subscribers. The company is now in more than 180 markets.
The outage comes exactly a week since Spotify experienced another, much shorter outage.
