Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Spotify down: App not working as users told ‘something went wrong’

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 09 April 2025 05:35 EDT
Comments
(Antony Jones/Getty Images for Sp)

Spotify is down in what appears to be a major outage.

Listeners around the world were unable to search for or listen to songs.

Both the desktop and mobile version of the app showed a warning that “something went wrong”, and instructed them to “please try again later”.

The problems started around 10am UK time, according to tracking website Down Detector. The outage appeared to be global.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in