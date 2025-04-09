Spotify is down in what appears to be a major outage.
Listeners around the world were unable to search for or listen to songs.
Both the desktop and mobile version of the app showed a warning that “something went wrong”, and instructed them to “please try again later”.
The problems started around 10am UK time, according to tracking website Down Detector. The outage appeared to be global.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments