SpaceX lists ‘dishwasher’ and ‘mixologist’ jobs at Starbase City
Elon Musk’s controversial new city is transforming from a Starship test site into a spaceport for Mars
SpaceX has announced hundreds of jobs at its rapidly growing Starbase facility in Texas, from where Elon Musk hopes to launch rockets to Mars next year.
The majority of the roles advertised are typical to the aerospace industry, such as mechanical engineers and welders, however SpaceX also appears to be building its own in-house hospitality sector.
There are listings for a barista, pastry chef and dishwasher, as well as a “Spaceport Mixologist” tasked with creating hand-crafted cocktails.
“The Spaceport Mixologist is responsible for the quality of service throughout one or more of our beverage outlets,” the job listing states.
“The Spaceport Mixologist supports the mission by upholding friendly, welcoming service environments that enhance the productivity and morale of the workforce while ensuring the team is performing to departmental and company standards.”
Starbase has grown from a small test site on the southern tip of Texas, to the main hub for Elon Musk’s Mars ambitions.
Earlier this month, the facility was officially incorporated as a city by Cameron County following a vote by residents – most of whom were SpaceX employees – despite some Cameron County locals expressing opposition to the endeavour.
Starbase City includes launch pads and rocket-building facilities, as well as Tiki Bar that uses rocket flaps for its awning.
SpaceX is preparing to launch its Starship mega rocket from Starbase on Tuesday evening, in what will be the ninth major flight test of the 123-metre-tall rocket.
The previous two tests of the world’s biggest rocket ended in explosions, though Musk remains hopeful that it will be capable of reaching Mars by the end of 2026.
“Starship departs for Mars at the end of next year, carrying [Tesla’s humanoid robot] Optimus,” the SpaceX boss wrote on X in March. “If those landings go well, then human landings may start as soon as 2029, although 2031 is more likely.”
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently granted SpaceX permission to perform up to 25 Starship launches per year from Starbase.
The launch window for the latest launch attempt will open at 6:30pm local time (12:30am BST, Wednesday), with a live stream available on SpaceX’s website.
