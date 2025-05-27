SpaceX lists ‘dishwasher’ and ‘mixologist’ jobs at Starbase City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

SpaceX has announced hundreds of jobs at its rapidly growing Starbase facility in Texas, from where Elon Musk hopes to launch rockets to Mars next year.

The majority of the roles advertised are typical to the aerospace industry, such as mechanical engineers and welders, however SpaceX also appears to be building its own in-house hospitality sector.

There are listings for a barista, pastry chef and dishwasher, as well as a “Spaceport Mixologist” tasked with creating hand-crafted cocktails.

“The Spaceport Mixologist is responsible for the quality of service throughout one or more of our beverage outlets,” the job listing states.

“The Spaceport Mixologist supports the mission by upholding friendly, welcoming service environments that enhance the productivity and morale of the workforce while ensuring the team is performing to departmental and company standards.”

Starbase has grown from a small test site on the southern tip of Texas, to the main hub for Elon Musk’s Mars ambitions.

Earlier this month, the facility was officially incorporated as a city by Cameron County following a vote by residents – most of whom were SpaceX employees – despite some Cameron County locals expressing opposition to the endeavour.

Starbase City includes launch pads and rocket-building facilities, as well as Tiki Bar that uses rocket flaps for its awning.

SpaceX is preparing to launch its Starship mega rocket from Starbase on Tuesday evening, in what will be the ninth major flight test of the 123-metre-tall rocket.

The previous two tests of the world’s biggest rocket ended in explosions, though Musk remains hopeful that it will be capable of reaching Mars by the end of 2026.

“Starship departs for Mars at the end of next year, carrying [Tesla’s humanoid robot] Optimus,” the SpaceX boss wrote on X in March. “If those landings go well, then human landings may start as soon as 2029, although 2031 is more likely.”

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently granted SpaceX permission to perform up to 25 Starship launches per year from Starbase.

The launch window for the latest launch attempt will open at 6:30pm local time (12:30am BST, Wednesday), with a live stream available on SpaceX’s website.