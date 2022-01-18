Snapchat down: App not working as users unable to send or receive messages
Snapchat has stopped working in what appears to be a global outage.
Users reported problems sending or receiving messages on Thursday. Some were able to post – but were quickly hit by other bugs or glitches.
A vast number of problems were reported by users on tracking website Down Detector, which suggested the issues were present across the world.
Snapchat does not offer its own official status page. A support document titled “Something is broken with my Snapchat app” includes a range of advice, but is focused on situations where a specific users’ app or device might not be working as expected.
The app does run an official support page on X, where it asked affected users to send direct messages about their issues. It did not respond to questions about whether the issue was more widespread.
