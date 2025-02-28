Microsoft to kill Skype and force people to use Teams
Microsoft is finally killing off Skype.
The video calling app has existed for more than 20 years and was at one point so dominant that it was used as the generic term for a video call.
But in the years since a variety of other services – from WhatsApp to Apple’s iMessage, as well as work-focused alternatives such as Zoom – have taken its place, and its use has declined.
Now Skype’s owner Microsoft says it is shutting down the service.
Users can either choose to export their data and move on or move it to Microsoft’s Teams, which offers many of the same chat and calling features. Microsoft will offer a migration service on Teams, so that group chats and similar existing data can be moved across.
Teams will not however offer the ability to call traditional phone numbers. Early on, that was one of the central features of Skype.
Skype will be online until 5 May, giving users about 60 days to decide what to do with their chats and move them over.
