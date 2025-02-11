Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sky has launched a new generation of its Glass TV that has the subscription built-in – as well as promising an “Air” version that will be cheaper.

In 2021, Sky launched Glass, the first time that it offered the full Sky experience through the internet. It is a streaming TV that connects to the web and offers live programming and catch-up, both from Sky as well as other providers such as Netflix.

The TVs themselves offer much the same technology as many mid-range sets: they come in 4K and have HDR, with a soundbar attached.

The new version improves that soundbar with a new speaker, as well as making the panel itself brighter. Sky described it as a second generation of the set.

On the outside, very little is changed: it keeps the same relatively large design as the original box, though Sky says it is now lighter.

The price will remain the same, too. It starts at £599 with the option of monthly payments.

It will still be offered in the same three sized of 55”, 65” and 75”. It will launch in a more limited set of colours – black, silver and blue – which it says is based on the most popular options in the first generation.

The more radical departure was the promise of Sky Glass Air – though it is not due until later this year. It described it as the “smarter TV for less” though it did not say what the price would be.

It will still have a similar display, though get rid of the soundbar, and come in a smaller and less premium box. That will join the main Sky Glass as well as the Sky Stream puck in Sky’s range.