Upgrade your home internet with Sky Full Fibre and enjoy a £90 Black Friday voucher

If there’s anything the past few years have taught households across the UK, it’s that a dependable internet connection is no longer a want, but a need. From remote meetings to smart doorbells and gaming sessions, today’s homes run on bandwidth as much as electricity. Yet many people still contend with drops in signal, even as their reliance on connected devices continues to rise.

The world has moved on from copper phone lines and switchboard operators, so why shouldn’t your broadband follow suit? Full fibre broadband offers faster and far more dependable wifi, even at peak times, thanks to fibre cables running directly to your home. And now, Sky – with its longstanding name in British broadcasting and connectivity – invites you to jump aboard the full fibre bandwagon with Black Friday deals on some of its most popular packages: Full Fibre 150 and Full Fibre 500. Think of it as future-proofing your online activity, all while taking advantage of introductory pricing and a bonus £90 voucher.

As the roll out of Full Fibre continues across the country, more households are discovering how different it feels to stream, work and game without interruption. For those looking ahead to a busy winter of team meetings, Boxing Day movie marathons and video calls with loved ones, these offers couldn’t be more timely.

For households that rely on a stable connection for everyday use, Sky’s Full Fibre 150 package offers a practical step up from traditional broadband. With average download speeds of up to 150Mbps and 27Mbps uploads, it’s well suited to HD streaming, video calls and the usual mix of work documents, online shopping and catch-up TV.

Because the fibre line runs directly into the home rather than part-way through ageing copper cabling, performance is noticeably more reliable during peak hours, when standard broadband can start to struggle. And with a £90 voucher to offset the cost, upgrading this Black Friday feels that bit easier to justify.

Larger households or those juggling multiple devices at once should feel the difference immediately with Full Fibre 500. Its average download speeds of up to 500Mbps (and 60Mbps uploads) offer enough headroom for UHD streaming, online gaming and several remote meetings happening simultaneously – the kind of scenario where lesser connections tend to falter.

It’s also a strong fit for homes adopting smart heating, security systems or IoT devices – such as smart speakers and fitness watches, all of which demand a stable foundation. Sky’s £90 voucher gives new customers a chance to take advantage of this package at exceptional value, particularly as winter brings more time indoors and more pressure on the home network.

Beyond the speeds, Sky brings a combination of experience and customer support that adds weight to your decision. For instance, you can expect 24/7 UK-based assistance on all Part Fibre and Full Fibre packages.

For many customers, the appeal lies in knowing the service is backed by more than two decades of broadband and entertainment expertise, alongside access to Sky Go while you’re waiting for hardware to arrive. As Full Fibre continues its roll out across the UK, Sky’s packages provide an accessible path to faster, more resilient connectivity – and Black Friday is as good a reason as any to make the switch now.

