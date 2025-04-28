M&S tells agency warehouse staff to stay at home after cyber attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marks and Spencer has told agency staff at a key logistics site to stay at home as disruption from a cyber attack against the retailer entered a second week.

Shares in the company dipped further on Monday morning amid the continued fallout.

The company has seen more than £700 million wiped off its stock market valuation since first facing problems.

M&S apologised to customers last week after orders and payments were impacted by a major “cyber incident”.

The company confirmed on Monday that the retailer has stopped taking orders from its website and app for a fourth day as a result.

It had already been unable to process click and collect orders and refunds in stores.

On Monday, the company ordered around 200 agency workers at its main distribution centre to stay at home due to the incident’s impact on orders.

It confirmed that agency staff at its Castle Donington clothing and homewares logistics centre in the East Midlands were told not to come in.

Workers employed by M&S at the site are still working.

The retailer’s stores are still open and operating, and shoppers are still able to browse its website and app.

Contactless payments are also back online in stores after these were originally impacted by the cyber issue.

The company has taken action to protect its network and has also reported the incident to data protection supervisory authorities and the National Cyber Security Centre.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the pause on online orders will be “hugely damaging for sales”.

“Fashion sales are likely to take a big hit particularly as the attack has come during the spell of warm weather when summer ranges would ordinarily be piling up in virtual baskets,” she added.

“While other retailers have not been immune to IT breaches, the depth of Marks and Spencer’s problems in resolving the issue are worrying, and it may take some time to win back some more warier shoppers.”

Shares were 2.2% lower at 377.3p on Monday morning.