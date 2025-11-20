Two men arrested as Serious Fraud Office investigates £21.4m cryptocurrency firm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Serious Fraud Office has raided properties in West Yorkshire and London and arrested two men after launching its first major investigation into fraud linked to cryptocurrency.

It said the action follows the collapse of a firm which raised 28 million US dollars (£21.4 million) from investors.

On Thursday, the law enforcement agency appealed for information from investors in a cryptocurrency scheme called Basis Markets.

It said it launched the investigation into the “suspected fraudulent scheme” with two raids in West Yorkshire and London.

Investigators, supported by the Metropolitan Police and West Yorkshire Police, searched properties in Herne Hill and near Bradford, arresting two men.

It said the men – one of who is in his 30s and the other is in his 40s – were arrested on suspicion of multiple fraud and money-laundering offences.

Basis Markets raised around £21.4 million through two public fundraisers in 2021, stating it would use funds to create a so-called “crypto hedge fund”.

In June 2022, investors were informed that the project could no longer proceed as planned due to new rules in the US.

Nick Ephgrave, director of the SFO, said: ”With our expanding cryptocurrency capability and growing expertise in this area, we are determined to pursue anyone who would seek to use cryptocurrency to defraud investors.

“Today’s action is an important step in our investigation, and we’re urging anyone with information to come forward and support our enquiries.”

Solicitor general Ellie Reeves MP said: “Fraud is a destructive crime, that harms communities and destroys business confidence.

“Those committing fraud aren’t just taking away from hard-working members of the public but undermining British values of fairness and playing by the rules.

“As solicitor general, I will resolutely support the Serious Fraud Office to tackle the scourge of cryptocurrency fraud and protect consumers.

“I urge anyone with information to come forward and assist the SFO with their investigations.”