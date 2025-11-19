Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gen Z have worse password habits than older generations, according to a new study on security habits.

The most popular password for people born after 1997 is ‘12345’, according to the research by password manager NordPass, followed by other sequential number combinations. The word ‘password’ was ranked fifth, while ‘skibidi’ was the seventh most popular pick.

The top password for Baby Boomers – people born between 1946 and 1964 – was the slightly safer ‘123456’, which was also the number one pick for Millennials and Generation X.

“We tend to assume that the younger generations online are digital natives – having grown up immersed in the online world, they possess an innate understanding of cyber security and its risks. However, our research has debunked this misconception,” the report’s authors stated.

“Despite significant efforts over the years to educate users about cybersecurity through awareness campaigns, our data shows little improvement in widespread password hygiene and security habits.”

It follows similar findings from a study earlier this year by password management tool Bitwarden, which surveyed thousands of working adults across the Australia, France, Germany, Japan, the UK and US.

The youngest workers reported the highest rate of “password fatigue”, with 72 per cent of Gen Z respondents reusing the same credentials across multiple platforms. By contrast, only 42 per cent of Baby Boomers admitted to password reuse.

Despite the password habits, research has shown that Gen Z are more likely to use more advanced security measures like passkeys, biometrics and two-factor authentication.

A scams report from Google in June found that Gen X and Baby Boomers were significantly more likely to use passwords as their primary sign-in method.

“Digitally-native Gen Z users are bypassing outdated security norms like passwords, opting for more advanced authentication tools,” said Evan Kostovinos, vice president of privacy, safety and security at Google.

“While at first glance not regularly updating passwords seems like poor security hygiene, the willingness to gravitate towards more modern sign-in methods that are both safer and easier to use, is a good thing.

“Older methods like passwords are not only painful to maintain, but are also more prone to phishing and often leaked through data breaches.”

Google is among several leading tech firms pushing for an end to passwords, both for user convenience and security.