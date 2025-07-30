TikTok will tell parents when their children upload new videos, as part of a range of new safety tools.

The features are intended to address concerns about the damage the app might be doing to the young people who use it.

As part of long-running attempts to quell those fears, TikTok previously launched its “Family Pairing” tools, which allow parents and children to link their accounts together. Now, TikTok will give those parents much more visibility over what is happening on their children’s accounts.

That includes getting a notification when their teen uploads a new video, seeing what topics their children have chosen to shape their feed, and seeing the privacy settings that are on their teens’ accounts.

The company also launched new features aimed at protecting the wellbeing of creators on its platform. That includes better ways of filtering comments, the ability to mute specific words or emoji or TikTok live.

TikTok along with other social media platforms has faced sustained criticism over the content that is shown to young people. It has also been criticised for its response to those concerns, including facing a £1.8 million fine last year for failing to accurately respond to a formal request from Ofcom.