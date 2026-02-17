Stay safe online with Bitdefender antivirus

Bitdefender is a leading global cybersecurity provider that protects more than just your device – it safeguards your entire digital life with advanced, AI-powered threat prevention. Consistently ranked number one by independent labs such as AV Comparatives and AV Test for protection, performance and usability, Bitdefender is your trusted cybersecurity go-to.

Keeping your online life safe is vital in today’s digital world, and now you can do so for less, with an array of seasonal Bitdefender antivirus savings. Whether you use the web for shopping, banking or just browsing your favourite sites, your personal details and privacy can be easily exposed to malicious hackers. In fact, Bitdefender’s research discovered that while there is a growing awareness of online risks among consumers, one in seven fell victim to a scam during the last 12 months.

With different threats appearing regularly and scammers constantly coming up with new ways of targeting people, Bitdefender offers a range of products protecting your privacy and personal information. Keep reading to find out more about this real-time protection, including an AI assistant to keep your online activity secure.

Shop Bitdefender’s latest deals now

( Bitdefender )

Why trust Bitdefender

Since 2001, Bitdefender has built a reputation for providing cybersecurity excellence. Its products allow users to keep their cybersecurity simple by monitoring everything from one central place. You can check reports, clean files and run scans on your device with just one click. Plus, all Bitdefender plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee for extra peace of mind. Other benefits include:

Real-time protection to keep your digital life safe

Bitdefender provides continuous real-time protection to ensure your personal information stays safe. With scheduled background scanning, you can trust this software to stave off scams and keep both your devices and personal information secure.

Stay updated without feeling overwhelmed

Some security products often feature constant updates and requests, disrupting the user experience, whether in the midst of work or just browsing. Instead, Bitdefender works as an almost silent partner that will notify you of a threat, suggest a solution, then get out of your way.

Straightforward installation

Installing Bitdefender is a simple process, even on more than one device. For those who might be unfamiliar with antivirus software, rest assured – if you can open an email and click a button, then installing Bitdefender should be well within your means.

No disruption to app or device performance

Sometimes cybersecurity tools can impact your device, not only in terms of your user experience but also the performance of other apps, tools and software. With Bitdefender’s features, these security functions remain out of sight until you need to use them.

Shop Bitdefender’s latest deals now

( Bitdefender )

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus: Was £44.99, now £22.49, Bitdefender.com

Now reduced by 50 per cent, this security software is compatible with Windows, Android, macOS, iOS devices. It provides antivirus, malware and protection against scams and ransomware. With data breach detection and identity protection in place, it also features a VPN to cover 200MB/day/device traffic. Investing in one account will allow you to secure up to three devices.

Bitdefender Total Security: Was £84.99, now £42.49, Bitdefender.com

Right now, you can save 50 per cent on Bitdefender Total Security. Compatible across Windows, Android, macOS and iOS devices, users can stay secure from various online threats with the addition of cryptomining protection. It also features a password manager and dedicated firewall. Does your device feel like it is running slow? The optimisation tools will allow you to free up space, clean and repair your registries, enhance your browsers, and tweak your settings so you can maximise performance to get the best out of your device.

Bitdefender Premium: Was £99.99, now £49.99, Bitdefender.com

Bitdefender Premium offers maximum coverage for a range of Mac, Windows, Android and iOS devices. Now with a 50 per cent price reduction, you also get access to the Scam Copilot AI assistant – an innovative new platform that gathers a number of anti-scam features in one place. Users also benefit from a password manager and unlimited VPN.

The AI assistant analyses emails, urls, text and suspicious content to keep your online activity secure. It also helps to avoid phishing and impersonation scams, as well as highlighting shopping sites which are fake. Providing real-time guidance for high-risk situations, thinking of the Scam Copilot AI assistant as your own personal cybersecurity guard.

Cybersecurity support at your fingertips with Bitdefender

From user guides and video tutorials to troubleshooting tips and advice on product installation, you’ll be joining an online user community when you sign up to Bitdefender. For ongoing support and managing your cybersecurity on the move, the Bitdefender Central mobile app monitors devices and runs remote scans. Plus you can also reach the support team directly. Protect your digital life with Bitdefender now.

Shop Bitdefender’s latest deals now