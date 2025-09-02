Jaguar Land Rover production ‘severely disrupted’ by cyberattack

Jaguar Land Rover has been “severely disrupted” due to a cyber incident which targeted its vehicle production and retail services.

The car manufacturer said it took “immediate action” to mitigate the impact of the hack, and is currently working to restart operations.

There is currently no evidence that any customer data has been stolen.

The company said it is working to restore retail and vehicle operations ( Alamy/PA )

A statement from the firm read: “JLR has been impacted by a cyber incident. We took immediate action to mitigate its impact by proactively shutting down our systems.

“We are now working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner.

“At this stage there is no evidence any customer data has been stolen but our retail and production activities have been severely disrupted.”

It is not yet known who is responsible for the attack, and comes in the wake of several cyberattacks against major companies including Marks and Spencer, Co-op and Harrods.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the car manufacturer’s Merseyside factory has been shut and workers have been told not to come in.

Tata Motors, which owns JLR, has also reported what it called a global “IT incidence” to the Indian stock exchange.

It’s a further blow to the luxury carmaker after their profits nearly halved after a slump in sales and a hit from US trade tariffs.

The group reported a 49.4 per cent plunge in underlying pre-tax profits to £351 million in its first quarter to the end of June.