Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Jaguar Land Rover production ‘severely disrupted’ by cyberattack

The car manufacturer said there is currently no evidence to suggest customer data has been stolen

Holly Evans
Tuesday 02 September 2025 10:29 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Jaguar Land Rover production ‘severely disrupted’ by cyberattack
SPONSORED BY PROTON

The Independent's Security channel is sponsored by Proton.

Jaguar Land Rover has been “severely disrupted” due to a cyber incident which targeted its vehicle production and retail services.

The car manufacturer said it took “immediate action” to mitigate the impact of the hack, and is currently working to restart operations.

There is currently no evidence that any customer data has been stolen.

The company said it is working to restore retail and vehicle operations
The company said it is working to restore retail and vehicle operations (Alamy/PA)

A statement from the firm read: “JLR has been impacted by a cyber incident. We took immediate action to mitigate its impact by proactively shutting down our systems.

“We are now working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner.

“At this stage there is no evidence any customer data has been stolen but our retail and production activities have been severely disrupted.”

It is not yet known who is responsible for the attack, and comes in the wake of several cyberattacks against major companies including Marks and Spencer, Co-op and Harrods.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the car manufacturer’s Merseyside factory has been shut and workers have been told not to come in.

Tata Motors, which owns JLR, has also reported what it called a global “IT incidence” to the Indian stock exchange.

It’s a further blow to the luxury carmaker after their profits nearly halved after a slump in sales and a hit from US trade tariffs.

The group reported a 49.4 per cent plunge in underlying pre-tax profits to £351 million in its first quarter to the end of June.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in