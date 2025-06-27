British man arrested over global hacking scheme
IntelBroker led notorious cybercrime group behind dozens of attacks
US prosecutors have charged a British man for allegedly spearheading a global hacking group responsible for some of the most disruptive cyber attacks in recent years.
Kai West, 25, is accused of being a “serial hacker” known as IntelBroker who led a group referred to as “CyberN[––––––]” by the US Department of Justice.
The hacking group is responsible for targeting telecoms companies, healthcare providers and internet service providers, as well as 40 other victims.
“The IntelBroker alias has caused millions in damages to victims around the world,” said US Attorney Jay Clayton.
“This action reflects the FBI’s commitment to pursuing cybercriminals around the world. New Yorkers are all too often the victims of intentional cyber schemes and our office is committed to bringing these remote actors to justice.”
In an indictment unsealed by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, the 25-year-old faces charges of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion and wire fraud, accessing a protected computer to obtain information and wire fraud.
The US is seeking his extradition on charges which allege he stole and sold data. He faces sentences of up to 20 years if found guilty.
FBI assistant director in charge Christopher G Raia said the charges followed a "years-long" scheme to steal data and sell it for "millions in illicit funds".
He said the scheme had caused victims losses of at least $25 million (£18.2 million) worldwide.
The indictment alleges West and his co-conspirators had sought to collect around two million dollars (£1.4 million) by selling stolen data.
Among more than 40 victims listed in the indictment were a telecommunications company, a municipal healthcare provider and an internet service provider.
“Between approximately 2023 to 2025, WEST offered hacked data for sale approximately 41 times; and offered to distribute hacked data for free (or for Forum-1 credits) approximately 117 times,” the indictment alleged.
Mr West was arrested in France in February, according to a press release from the DOJ, alongside four other unnamed individuals believed to be involved.
Additional reporting from agencies.
