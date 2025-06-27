British man arrested over global hacking scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US prosecutors have charged a British man for allegedly spearheading a global hacking group responsible for some of the most disruptive cyber attacks in recent years.

Kai West, 25, is accused of being a “serial hacker” known as IntelBroker who led a group referred to as “CyberN[––––––]” by the US Department of Justice.

The hacking group is responsible for targeting telecoms companies, healthcare providers and internet service providers, as well as 40 other victims.

“The IntelBroker alias has caused millions in damages to victims around the world,” said US Attorney Jay Clayton.

“This action reflects the FBI’s commitment to pursuing cybercriminals around the world. New Yorkers are all too often the victims of intentional cyber schemes and our office is committed to bringing these remote actors to justice.”

In an indictment unsealed by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, the 25-year-old faces charges of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion and wire fraud, accessing a protected computer to obtain information and wire fraud.

The US is seeking his extradition on charges which allege he stole and sold data. He faces sentences of up to 20 years if found guilty.

FBI assistant director in charge Christopher G Raia said the charges followed a "years-long" scheme to steal data and sell it for "millions in illicit funds".

He said the scheme had caused victims losses of at least $25 million (£18.2 million) worldwide.

The indictment alleges West and his co-conspirators had sought to collect around two million dollars (£1.4 million) by selling stolen data.

Among more than 40 victims listed in the indictment were a telecommunications company, a municipal healthcare provider and an internet service provider.

“Between approximately 2023 to 2025, WEST offered hacked data for sale approximately 41 times; and offered to distribute hacked data for free (or for Forum-1 credits) approximately 117 times,” the indictment alleged.

Mr West was arrested in France in February, according to a press release from the DOJ, alongside four other unnamed individuals believed to be involved.

Additional reporting from agencies.