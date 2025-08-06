UK now ranks third in the world for cyber attacks, report says

The UK is now the third most targeted country in the world for malware after seeing over 100 million cyber attacks over the past three months, according to a new report.

Research from cyber security firm NordVPN found that criminals are increasingly targeting everyday internet users through links in emails and texts, as well as through malicious websites and attachments.

The UK now ranks behind only the US and Canada in terms of malware activity, having experienced a 7 per cent rise between the first and second quarter of the year.

“Our data shows that online threats are steadily increasing, not only in number but also in complexity,” said Marijus Briedis, chief technology officer at NordVPN.

“Malware has become the Swiss Army knife of online crime. It’s no longer just about viruses – today’s malware can steal login credentials, hijack webcams, clone credit cards, and encrypt entire photo libraries in seconds. It’s fast, silent, and often invisible until it’s too late.”

NordVPN’s latest report noted that people in the UK may be “prime targets” for global hackers due to the country’s highly digital economy and relatively large disposable income.

One particular method of attack was highlighted by the security researchers, with cyber criminals posing as big tech companies like Amazon, Google and Telegram.

Government agencies like HRMC have also been used to trick people through fake emails or texts.

A record number of incidents have led to hackers garnering millions of people’s personal details – such as names, dates of birth and addresses – as well as information like criminal records.

Several cyber security firms have also reported a record number of ransomware attacks in 2025, whereby threat actors hijack a company’s IT systems and refuse to release them without a hefty being paid.

Research from Check Point published in April showed that organisations were being hit with nearly 2,000 cyber attacks every week.

Fraud prevention service Cifas also reported a record number of cases of identity fraud in the UK, with some victims losing hundreds of thousands of pounds to scammers.