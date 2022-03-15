Council says it has suffered a ‘suspected criminal ransomware cyberattack’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Council bosses are working with the police and Scottish Government after a suspected cyberattack.

West Lothian Council said it was “currently experiencing a suspected criminal ransomware cyberattack” on its education network.

The local authority added: “This is a live criminal investigation, and we are working with all relevant external agencies including Police Scotland and the Scottish Government.”

However, it stressed there was “no evidence that any personal or sensitive data has been accessed at this stage”.

In an email sent to parents in the area, the council confirmed that all schools in the area would “be open as normal this week” – although it added contingency plans were in place “to ensure schools can operate with minimal disruption until this issue is resolved”.

With pupils currently sitting exams for National 5, Higher and other qualifications, the authority also stated that “examinations will not be affected”.

It also said: “There is no evidence at this time, that the council’s corporate and public access networks are affected by the attack.”

The incident came as major retailers battle with the fallout from substantial cyberattacks.

On Tuesday, Co-op was unable to take card payments in some stores and shoppers have faced empty shelves because of an ongoing attack for which the firm has apologised after it confirmed hackers had extracted members’ personal data such as names and contact details.

Marks & Spencer is dealing with disruption caused by a recent cyber incident, after first witnessing issues two weeks ago.

The retailer has reportedly been unable to offer meal deals in some stores after product availability was hit.