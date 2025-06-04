Scots warned of ‘scamdemic’ as £860,000 lost to cyber criminals in 12 months

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scots have lost more than £860,000 to cyber criminals in the last year as digital scams have increased by more than 1,000% in recent years, according to figures from the national consumer advice service.

In what is being dubbed a “scamdemic” by charity Advice Direct Scotland, the number of such crimes rose from 94 in 2021-22 to 1,119 in 2024-25 – a 1,090% increase.

The charity, which runs the consumeradvice.scot website offering advice on avoiding scams, says the reality of the so-called scamdemic is likely to be far worse as the figures do not include cases which go unreported or are reported directly to police.

It urged the public to remain vigilant as scammers’ methods become more sophisticated.

Over the same 2021-22 to 2024-25 period, it said social media scams rose 847%, or from 19 to 180.

Email-based scams rose from 24 to 88, while SMS scams dropped by 75%, down from 102 to 25.

Phone scams remained at a steady level, with 200 in 2021/22 and 202 this year.

The financial impact of scams reported to Advice Direct Scotland reached £861,384 over the past 12 months, with £338,758 lost in the last six months alone.

The more common forms of fraud are romance scams, cryptocurrency fraud, fake deals sent through phishing emails, and false adverts on social media.

The charity says consumers should be wary of high-pressure tactics and unrealistic promises.

Scams were previously more easily identified, with poor spelling or grammar being an obvious sign.

Criminals are now using AI to create more convincing messages, and according to the charity, some are even creating fake celebrity endorsements to make their schemes seem more authentic.

New rules under the Online Safety Act came into force in March which require online platforms to do more to stop user-generated fraud.

They must now carry out risk assessments and have effective complaints procedures in place, while large platforms must provide a dedicated way for users to report scams.

Hazel Knowles, senior project lead at Advice Direct Scotland, said: “Unfortunately, we know that Scots have lost more than £860,000 to online scams in the past year, but this is just the tip of the iceberg.

“This is a hugely under-reported issue. Many victims are too embarrassed to speak out or do not even realise they have been targeted until it is too late.

“Our latest figures show a clear shift in tactics. Cyber criminals are moving away from basic text scams and using more sophisticated methods across email, social media and interactive platforms that mimic legitimate services with worrying accuracy.

“While SMS scams are in sharp decline, phone scams remain surprisingly resilient. It shows that some old threats persist even as technology evolves.

“It is important to remember there is no shame in being scammed, and anyone who is worried or needs help can contact our specialist advisers for free, impartial and practical advice.

“We are here to help people stay one step ahead of scammers and protect the digital spaces we all rely on.”

Advice is available on consumeradvice.scot or by calling 0808 164 6000.