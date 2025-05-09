Phishing attack sees Edinburgh pupils locked out of online learning materials

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Schools in Edinburgh have been targeted by a phishing attack that has resulted in students being locked out of online learning materials.

The attack was detected on Friday afternoon when a member of staff noticed “unusual and suspicious” activity on the city’s schools and early years IT network.

The council took the decision to reset passwords for all users as a “precautionary measure”, leaving staff and students unable to log into the network until they reset their password on their return to school.

Students currently sitting exams are being given “priority support” to reset their password so they can regain access to personal revision materials.

The council has advised they can go to their school on Saturday between 10.15am and 2pm where a member of staff will issue them with a new password.

The council also confirmed that no data has been compromised as a result of the attack.

Education, children and families convener Councillor James Dalgleish said: “This afternoon vigilant colleagues noticed some unusual and suspicious activity on our schools and early years IT network.

“As a result, we took the precautionary decision to immediately reset passwords for all users across our education service.

“We have contacted all parents, carers and schools to update them and explain the situation.

“I fully appreciate the impact this will have, particularly on those students preparing for their exams next week – but, unfortunately, we had no choice.

“This was a difficult but necessary decision to ensure our networks remain secure and protected.

“I want to reassure our students that they are our priority and that we are doing everything we can to make sure they can get back online as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, we are signposting them study support materials available elsewhere and individual schools will be uploading these to their websites too.

“We have created a dedicated webpage on the council website and will update this with further information as and when we get it.

“I’d like to thank colleagues for their vigilance and quick thinking today – and for their ongoing work over the weekend to minimise the impact on our students and their families.”