Santander banking services ‘fixed’ after outage

Santander has fixed the problems affecting its banking services after many customers were left unable to access their accounts.

The bank apologised for any “inconvenience caused” and said any customer financially impacted would “not be left out of pocket”.

The incident is the latest in a growing list of outages for some of the UK’s biggest banks, with data published by the Treasury Committee on Thursday revealing there have been more than 33 days’ worth of unplanned tech and system outages in the last two years for nine of the UK’s biggest banks and building societies.

Experts have previously said the banking sector and regulators are struggling to keep up with modern technology and embedding it in their large, complicated and often dated technology systems.

A spokesperson said: “We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused this afternoon while we fixed the problems affecting some of our banking services.

“These have now been restored and are working normally.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and can reassure them that any customer financially impacted will not be left out of pocket.”

According to the Santander website, the bank was having issues with its mobile banking, telephone banking, technical problems within its branch network and card payments.

According to service status website Downdetector, Santander customers began reporting issues with the firm’s services at around 12pm on Thursday, with more than half of those reports flagging issues with payments.

On social media, users reported a range of issues, from being unable to log in to their account or the firm’s app, to making payments or transferring funds.