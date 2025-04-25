UK firm Nanoco sues LG over claims of TV technology patent infringement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A UK-based tech firm has filed a lawsuit in the US against electronics giant LG, claiming the South Korean firm wilfully infringed patents on TV technology.

Runcorn-based Nanoco said it filed a patent infringement against LG in Texas, claiming the firm infringed patents it holds around quantum dot technology.

Quantum dots are a nanomaterial, 1,000 times smaller than a human hair, which can significantly enhance the colour range visible to the human eye when light is shone through them, and as a result have become a key technology in modern television production.

Quantum dot production can include a toxic heavy metal called cadmium, but Nanoco has pioneered the use of cadmium-free quantum dots, developing and patenting a successful method for mass-producing them.

Nanoco says its patents were validated during a previous lawsuit against another tech giant, Samsung, during which the US Patent Trials and Appeals Board ruled in its favour, with the claims being settled in 2023 for £150 million.

In its filing against LG, Nanoco said the firm has wilfully infringed its patents and was seeking a permanent injunction as well as monetary damages.

At this stage, a monetary value has not been attributed to the claim.

Dr Jalal Bagherli, Nanoco’s chairman, said: “Nanoco proved the value and validity of its IP as part of the Samsung litigation process.

“At that time, we reiterated our intent to aggressively pursue other potential infringers of our IP to ensure a fair outcome for shareholders of Nanoco.

“While there is potential for damages, litigation itself carries considerable inherent risk and the Board must weigh the opportunity versus the cost.

“In this instance, we believe the potential return to be worth the costs of commencing litigation.

“Nanoco continues to remain open to finding a mutually acceptable commercial solution, but the action is appropriate to take at this time in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders, to defend one of our core assets.”

LG has been contacted for comment.