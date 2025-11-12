Sam Altman fails to get eyes on his ‘creepy’ startup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sam Altman’s attempt to revolutionise identity verification and cryptocurrency by scanning people’s eyeballs has failed to get anywhere near its vision of 2 billion sign-ups.

Two years after the launch of the eye-scanning startup Worldcoin, which has since been renamed to just World, the venture has reached 17.5 million users – less than 1 per cent of Mr Altman’s stated goal.

The figures, first reported by Business Insider, come despite launches in 21 countries – including the UK – and investment of more than $240 million.

The project is run by Tools for Humanity, which was co-founded by the OpenAI boss in 2019 to build “technology for humans in the age of AI”.

World uses a football-sized device called an Orb to scan people’s irises in order to create a unique code to verify that an individual is a human and not AI.

In exchange for scanning their eyes, users receive some tokens of World’s WLD cryptocurrency, which currently has a market cap of around $1.7 billion.

open image in gallery Daniel Kertusha, 21, has his eyes scanned by an orb at a Worldcoin registration point in Barcelona, Spain, on 4 August, 2023 ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The code generated by the Orb can be used to sign into online games and applications like Minecraft and Reddit.

Shortly after launching Worldcoin in 2023, Mr Altman said the goal was to create “a global financial and identity network based on proof of personhood”, adding, “this feels especially important in the AI era.”

After seeing 2 million sign ups during the beta stage of the venture, Mr Altman said he was “hopeful for that number to get to 2 billion now!”

The Independent has reached out to Tools for Humanity to see if there is a timeline for reaching this number of users.

The project has been dubbed “creepy” and faced pushback among regulators and privacy advocates in several countries over concerns about the data it collects.

Some have warned that the sensitive nature of the biometric data means it could be exploited by nefarious actors, though World has defended its data security practices.

“Iris images are securely stored on the mobile device of the World ID holder as a Personal Custody package – nowhere else,” a company blog post states.

“When a person uses their proof of human, or World ID, a zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) prevents third parties from knowing the person’s public key or tracking the person across applications. ZKPs also protect the use of World ID from being tied to any personal data.”