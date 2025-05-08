Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Russian spacecraft is about to slam into Earth – and it could pose even more danger than it appears, experts have warned.

The spacecraft, called Kosmos 482, is due to fall into Earth's atmosphere over the weekend. Experts have been tracking it closely to understand where and when exactly it will fall to Earth, in part to protect the people who could be below.

That could be especially important because the spacecraft was specifically built to withstand intense conditions. That means that – unlike other recent and highly publicised space junk that has fallen to Earth – it could make it through the atmosphere intact and so pose yet more of a risk to anyone below.

Kosmos 482 was built to land on Venus. It was launched from Earth in 1972 but one of its rockets malfunctioned.

In the years since, it has been floating around Earth in an "eccentric" orbit that is set to collide with our planet over the weekend.

Venus has temperatures of 477 degrees Celsius and a pressure more than 90 times our planet, and so the spacecraft was specifically built to withstand intense heat and pressure. As such, the roughly one meter and 500 kilogram spacecraft is likely to fall to Earth without burning up or breaking apart.

Scientists expect it to arrive on Saturday morning, somewhere in the western hemisphere. But the exact time and location is very difficult to predict, and so it could arrive before or after that.

Predicting the path of the spacecraft is difficult not only because of Kosmos 482's complex orbit but because it will be falling through the upper atmosphere, which can change dramatically and unpredictably because of the influence of the Sun as well as from Earth.

“The odds that this relic will land in a populated area are very low, it will very likely land in the ocean. But we can’t yet say for certain where that will be," said Marcin Pilinski, a research scientist at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) at the University of Colorado Boulder.

“People who monitor asteroids to see if they will potentially impact Earth actually have an easier job. Those objects would enter at a really steep angle. They’re not skimming part of the atmosphere for days or weeks like this spacecraft.”