Russian ban on Roblox stirs debate about limits of censorship

Russia's recent ban on the popular gaming platform Roblox has sparked a contentious debate among families, highlighting the complexities of state censorship in the digital age and the ease with which such restrictions can be bypassed by tech-savvy children.

The Russian communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, announced on 3 December its decision to block access to Roblox.

The agency cited the platform as being "rife with inappropriate content," accusing it of spreading "extremist and LGBT propaganda," and noting its alleged popularity "with paedophiles."

This latest restriction is part of extensive wartime censorship in Russia, which has already seen social media giants like Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube blocked or limited.

However, the Roblox ban, affecting a platform widely used by children, appears to have struck a particular chord.

It prompted a small but symbolic rally in the Siberian city of Tomsk, where protesters held banners declaring "Hands off Roblox" and "Roblox is the victim of the digital Iron Curtain."

In response to the ban, a Roblox spokesperson conveyed to Reuters the company's readiness "to temporarily limit communication features in Russia and to revise our content moderation processes to address the legal requirements necessary to restore our community’s access to the platform."

"Roblox intends to continue dialogue with Roskomnadzor as access to the platform is restored, including discussions around additional compliance measures that may be considered over time," the spokesperson said.

Roblox says on its website that it provides "rigorous built-in protections to help keep users safe" and seeks to "create a secure, age-appropriate environment for every user."

Russian officials, at odds with the West over the war in Ukraine, say censorship is needed to defend against a Western "information war" and what they cast as decadent Western culture that undermines "traditional" Russian values.

For many young Russians, Roblox was a window onto a vast world of games and potential friends around the globe. The Kremlin, without providing details, says it has received correspondence about the Roblox ban from many young people.

"I don't consider it's worth blocking Roblox," 14-year-old Polina Gerina told Reuters in Moscow. "It was so much fun."

Her sisters, 11-year-old Darya and seven-year-old Yekaterina, also said they played on the Roblox platform.

"I think children will still find a way around," Darya Gerina said. "There have been blocks on other apps, and we have found a way around to use them, so I think children will find a way around and continue playing."

Many Russians use VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) to get around digital censorship. Hundreds of VPNs have been banned this year but new ones appear, prompting some young Russians to ask why authorities ban apps or sites that can be easily accessed, and why there are few Russian alternatives to them.

Some proponents of tough limits on what can be accessed by children also have concerns about both the security of VPNs and the impact of widespread circumvention of state rules.

"How many children have downloaded a three-letter app (geocoding system) in the last few days after the game was banned?" asked Yekaterina Mizulina, director of the Safe Internet League censorship organisation.

Mizulina, who has had sanctions imposed on her by the European Union for enforcing Russian censorship, said some young people wanted to leave Russia because of the Roblox ban.

She said "the mass circumvention of blockages also forms a generally dismissive attitude towards government decisions."

Maria Gerina, whose three daughters played on the Roblox platform, said she did not back a ban but would like assurances over the monitoring of apps for inappropriate content and contacts, and that there should be alternatives.

"If it will be controlled somehow and people will follow what is going on specially, then I would feel calmer as a mother when my children are playing," she said.

"But I do not think a full ban will resolve the problem - if there is no Roblox, then there will be something else."