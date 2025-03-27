Jump to content
Service outage: Users complain Reddit and X are down across the country

Mike Bedigan
in New York
Thursday 27 March 2025 15:36 EDT
(Getty Images)

Tens of thousands of online users have reacted with outrage after major social media sites Reddit and X went down.

The outages occurred on Thursday afternoon, with over 32,000 people Reddit users affected, according to monitoring site Downdetector.com.

Those attempting to log in to the platform reported receiving a message reading, “This page isn’t working right now.”

According to the site, the majority of problems were reported by users on the west coast, in Los Angeles and San Francisco, where Reddit is based. Many outages were also reported in New York.

Almost 16,000 users of Elon Musk-owned platform X also reported issues, according to Downdetector.com.

