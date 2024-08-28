Support truly

Reddit has stopped working, amid what appears to be a major technical issue.

Visitors were instead shown a wide array of error messages indicating that the site wasn’t working properly.

Visitors to the desktop version of the site saw at least three warnings indicating that there was a problem with the site.

“Server error,” read one. “We have encountered an error. Please try again later.”

Users of the official app saw similar error messages.

Tracking website Down Detector showed a huge spike in outages on Wednesday evening. Problems were reported right across the world.

Reddit’s status page did not immediately show any information on the incident.

The outage comes after a run of high-profile outages at important online sites and services. Reddit’s problems come about a month after a technical issue at cyber security firm CrowdStrike that knocked computers around the world offline.