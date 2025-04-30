Red tape blocking broadband upgrades – Openreach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around one million people risk being digitally excluded because of red tape which is blocking broadband upgrades to flats and apartments, according to a report.

Openreach said that as the UK migrates to ultra-fast, ultra-reliable full-fibre broadband, regions across the UK could be “left behind” on digital connectivity.

The company said hundreds of thousands of homes across London could be affected, as well as areas such as the Tees Valley, where its Full Fibre network is now rolled out to more than 40% of premises, but tens of thousands of premises in so-called multi-dwelling units (flats or sub-divided houses), risk missing out.

Openreach is backing a campaign to change legislation for families and individuals privately renting properties to be able to gain access to the technology.

Clive Selley, Openreach chief executive, said: “While the majority of homes and businesses in the Tees Valley are going to benefit from our massive investment in transformational broadband technology, tens of thousands of flats are at risk of missing out.

“It’s frustrating that we’ve built our full-fibre network right to the ‘front door’ of most of these properties but we can’t get inside.

“It’s possible that some people will be stuck with slower connections for years whilst their neighbours enjoy ultra-fast, ultra-reliable broadband – which research suggests will boost productivity and prosperity.”

Openreach said a change in the law would unlock many of the estimated one million premises in UK flats or sub-divided houses where it has built Full Fibre to the door but has not been able to gain access.