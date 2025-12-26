From smartphones and games consoles, to computers, laptops and headphones, Back Market is a top destination to pay less for refurbished tech. Buying professionally refurbished gadgets from Back Market is safe and secure. There’s free delivery and returns with every purchase, a warranty as standard, and the reassurance that every product has passed a thorough quality inspection before it’s listed for sale.

Right now, you can save even more with Back Market’s first-ever Boxing Day flash sale. Running from 26 to 28 December, the sale includes discounts on products by Apple, Nintendo, Samsung, Microsoft and GoPro. There’s an extra £10 off AirPods Pro 2, £20 off the Apple Watch Series 10 and Nintendo Switch OLED and £35 off the PlayStation 5 Digital. Plus, you can also get £15 off GoPro’s Hero 11 and Hero 10 Black action cameras. You’ll have to be quick though, as these deals are available until 28 December – and only on what’s currently in stock.

There are plenty of reasons for anyone to buy refurbished tech from Back Market. Whether it’s a console for the living room, a laptop for work, or a pair of wireless earphones for the daily commute, Back Market has you covered – and all without paying the full price of brand-new gadgets.

As well as buying tech from Back Market, you can trade in your old devices – or perhaps some replaced or even unwanted Christmas presents – for cash. It’s quick and easy to receive an offer from Back Market’s network of over 250 refurbishing partners, and once you’ve agreed the price you have up to 21 days to send your device via free and insured shipping. After that, the trade-in value will be transferred to you. Select smartphones, laptops, tablets, games consoles and audio devices can all be traded in.

Through Back Market, the iPhone 16 starts at just £539 – that’s a saving of £160 on the new retail price. The iPhone 15 is even more affordable, starting from £375, while the iPhone 16 Pro is priced from £720, compared to £999 when new. Even the current-generation iPhone 17 Pro is available at a discount from Back Market.

Android fans can pick up a Samsung Galaxy S24 for just £332, a Galaxy S24 Ultra for £505, or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 from £532 – that’s almost half-price. Games console prices include the Nintendo Switch from £179, the PlayStation 5 Slim from £399, and the Xbox Series X from £430 – plus a whole bunch of iconic retro consoles under £100. Shop refurbished tech now at Back Market.

The Back Market Promise ensures professional, best-in-class refurbishment of a wide range of tech products, from phones and tablets, to laptops, games consoles, smartwatches, cameras and audio products. The website only works with trusted refurbishers with years of experience and a proven track record. Batteries of devices like smartphones are checked, and always have a minimum of 80 per cent health. Each device is factory reset, has its data scrubbed, and is given a full-service clean and polish. Checks are made to ensure devices sold by Back Market are not locked, stolen or fraudulently sourced.

As well as saving you money, picking up a refurbished product from Back Market can mean up to a 92 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions, compared to buying a newly made device – that’s a great deal for your wallet and the planet. And for shopping peace of mind, all Back Market purchases come with a one-year warranty and a 30-day free returns window too – plus there’s customer care and support if you need it. A transparent grading system ensures you know what you’re getting, whether you opt for a device listed as Good, Excellent or Premium.

