PlayStation Network has broken, leaving players unable to get online.

The system has been down for hours. Because of the online nature of the today’s consoles, it may mean that players are not able to open games or apps, as well as playing with others online.

The service status page on PlayStation’s website said that it affected all of its consoles: the PS5 and PS4, but also the PS3 and PS Vita.

“You might have difficulty launching games, apps or network features,” the latest update on that page reads.

“We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

Sony gave no indication of when services will be restored. At the time of publication, they had been down for more than six hours.

The problems came soon after PlayStation pushed out an update that added large ads to people’s home screens. Some players feared that it was a move to add more marketing onto the console – but Sony said the changes were the result of a bug.

“A tech error with the Official News feature on the PS5 console has since been resolved,” the official PlayStation account said late on Monday. “There have been no changes to the way game news is displayed on PS5.”

It also came soon after the release of EA FC 25, one of the year’s biggest PlayStation games.