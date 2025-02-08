Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

PlayStation Network, the online service that powers consoles around the world, has been down for almost a day.

The company said it was aware of the outage but has given little information about what has happened and when it might be fixed.

“We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN,” PlayStation tweeted early on Friday UK time. It directed players to the official PSN “service status” page, which has shown errors since then but little additional information.

“Some services are experiencing issues,” the page reads. It shows problems with every aspect of the online service: account management, gaming and social, as well as devoted products such as PlayStation Video and the store.

The lack of information and long outage led some players to express concern about when the system would come back online and whether their information would be secure when it did. There is nothing yet to indicate that Sony or PlayStation has been hit by any kind of cyber attack.

The issues began at around 11pm on Thursday evening, according to tracking website Down Detector. Since then, there have been reported of constant issues around the world.

That tracking website also shows issues with games and services that rely on PSN, such as Call of Duty and Fortnite. But those games do appear to be working as usual on other platforms, such as Xbox, suggesting that the issue is only with PlayStation specifically.

PlayStation Network has been hit by a number of technical issues in the past. Perhaps the most notable came in 2011, when the company was hit by a hack that not only took the service offline but compromised the personal details of users. That attack led PlayStation to take its systems offline, and consoles were not able to log on for 23 days.