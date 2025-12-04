Porn company fined £1 million for age verification failures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ofcom has issued a £1 million fine to AVS Group Ltd, a pornography company operating 18 adult websites, for inadequate age verification measures.

An additional £50,000 penalty was levied against the firm for failing to respond to information requests.

This marks the third time the internet and communications watchdog has fined a company under the UK’s Online Safety Act, which came into force in July.

Despite AVS’s claims of implementing age verification, Ofcom’s investigation found these systems were not sufficiently effective.

AVS Group now has just 72 hours to introduce age assurance deemed effective by the regulator, or face a daily penalty of £1,000.

This is alongside an existing £300 daily fine until it complies with information requests, for a maximum of 60 days.

Ofcom has opened investigations into 92 online services since the new rules were introduced.

It is looking into sites with millions of monthly UK visitors and, therefore, the level of harm that they pose.

Furthermore, Ofcom said one major social company, which it did not name, may face formal action if it does not improve its compliance procedures.

The Online Safety Act brought in a new set of laws aimed at protecting children and adults online from harmful content.

More than half of the top 100 most popular adult services in the UK have introduced age checks since July’s new rules, as well as social media platforms such as X, TikTok and Reddit, the regulator revealed.

Porn sites need to have age assurance methods that meet Ofcom guidance ( PA Archive )

Oliver Griffiths, Ofcom’s online safety group director, said: “The tide on online safety is beginning to turn for the better.

“But we need to see much more from tech companies next year and we’ll use our full powers if they fall short.”

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said: “Since the enforcement of the Online Safety Act, platforms have finally started taking responsibility for protecting children and removing illegal and hateful content.

“Ofcom has the Government’s full backing to use all its powers to ensure that services put users’ safety first.

“Keeping children safe online is this government’s and my personal priority.”