PlayStation Network outage hits gamers across the world

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major outage of Sony’s PlayStation Network (PSN) on Saturday has left tens of thousands of gamers unable to access online services, stores and multimedia apps.

Reports of connectivity issues spread quickly across social media, with users frustrated by error messages and login failures. About 71,000 gamers reported the outage to PlayStation’s website.

“We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN,” PlayStation said on its social media platforms, confirming users’ mounting complaints around the globe.

“PSN down on a Friday night is criminal,” a London-based user named Ramos wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

According to the Downdetector outage tracking site, users started to report issues with PSN late Friday.

open image in gallery Sony Playstation Outage ( Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Shortly after, Sony responded to users’ concerns, confirming the problems without providing details on the possible cause of the outage.

When will PlayStation be back up?

The Sony website confirmed problems with its PlayStation Network services. The PlayStation support webpage said “some services are experiencing issues,” including its account management and gaming and social services, as well as PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store and PlayStation Direct.

Last October the PlayStation network was down for several hours. The problems came soon after PlayStation pushed out an update that added large ads to people’s home screens. Some players feared that it was a move to add more marketing onto the console – but Sony said the changes were the result of a bug.

In 2011, “external intrusion” forced the PSN to shut down for 23 days.

There were reports of it coming back online as of 3pm GMT but this wasn’t confirmed.

Fans have taken to social media to complain about the outage.

One wrote: “Shall I start a petition to cut PlayStation plus price off the back of this for their yearly subscription Reply retweet and like and I will get it started. @PlayStation we are coming for you. PlayStation network is still down not good enough. Everyone spread the word.”