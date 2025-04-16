You can now lease a PS5 with no upfront costs - here’s how?

Imagine waking up tomorrow with a brand-new PlayStation 5, ready to dive into your favourite games – without handing over a hefty upfront fee. With Flex, that’s now a reality. Forget saving for months just to grab the latest console; Flex makes upgrading your gaming experience as easy as pressing play.

Whether you’re eager to explore next-gen worlds with the PS5 Pro or simply looking for a hassle-free way to immerse yourself in another realm, Flex has you covered. You can start your adventure in Horizon Forbidden West or master the challenges of Elden Ring, all while enjoying the flexibility to upgrade whenever you want.

The best part? You don’t need to break the bank to get started. With Flex, you can choose a payment plan that suits your needs, and with free next-day delivery, you could be playing your new PS5 before you’ve even made tomorrow’s morning cup ‘o Joe. Whether you choose a short-term plan or go for something longer, Flex keeps things simple.

Ready to fast forward on the NPCs and get into the action? With Flex, the future of gaming is in your hands.

Flexibility at your fingertips

With PlayStations leasing proposition called Flex, you're the one calling the shots. Whether you’re one for the freedom of a monthly rolling plan or prefer the more predictable payment schedules of 12, 24, or 36-month terms, there are options to suit everyone’s needs. It’s like picking your ideal game difficulty – only here, you’re in control of how long you want to play. Plus, applying won’t impact your credit rating, so you can keep your financial *and* Astro Bot game strong.

When you’re ready to upgrade, keeping your tech fresh has never been easier and you’ll even have 14 days to transfer those all-important high scores from one device to the next. If you have an even older device lying around, don’t forget you can get trade-in cashback to make your next move even smoother.

For the accident prone among us (this is a judgement-free zone), optional insurance from just £3.99 a month adds extra protection, so you can game confidently. And, of course, if you change your mind, enjoy peace of mind with a free 14-day return policy. Flex is designed to keep gaming accessible, giving you the power to play your way.

Fast-track your gaming

With Flex, you won’t be left waiting to dive into the Japanese gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Enjoy free next-day delivery, and your PS5 Pro could be at your door before you know it. Featuring breathtaking 4K visuals and advanced ray tracing, the PS5 Pro brings lifelike lighting and reflections to your games, making every environment feel as though you’re there. Whether you're uncovering 16th-century mysteries or mastering legendary fights, ultra-fast load times are part and parcel of the PS5 Pro experience. No delays, just pure gaming thrills.

The power to choose

When your lease term ends, Flex lets you easily switch to the latest model or accessory. Whether you’re upgrading from a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition or adding a new DualSense Edge controller to elevate your gameplay, the choice is yours. Return your old device or keep it with monthly payments – it’s entirely up to you. Plus, leasing with Flex helps reduce your carbon impact by 56 per cent, making it a greener choice, too. And with the first payment due 14 days after your order is confirmed, you’ll have the hi-spec sound system and flat screen set up before a single payment leaves your account.Want to keep your tech in pole position? Consider Flex your next point of call.

