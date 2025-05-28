Trading in your old console doesn’t have to be a boss battle. Picture this: you’ve spent countless hours on your trusty PS4, but now it’s time for something fresh. It’s like a worn-out avatar getting a shiny new skin but, before you immerse yourself in the mission ahead, PlayStation has a little secret up its sleeve.

For starters, a trade-in could score you way more than just bragging rights. Sure, the transition may seem like a long quest, but with the right tools, it’s more like a hidden shortcut. Whether it’s the lucrative draw of upgrading to a PS5 Pro or the cash you could pocket – everything about shopping direct from PlayStation is a win. No complicated side quests here.

In fact, you’ll feel as though you’ve scored a cheat code with up to £150 of savings on the table. The path ahead is stacked with ammo, loot and endless opportunities so, if your PS4 is showing signs of wear and tear, the PS5 Digital edition waits with open arms. And why stop there when you could also pick up a PlayStation VR2 headset for that real feel experience? Hang tight, the battle bus is en route.

Trade-in, power up, press play

( PlayStation )

If your PS4’s seen its fair share of adventures and lost lives, it might be time to make the leap to something more powerful. The good news? Trading in your PS4 for a PS5 or PS5 Pro is easier than you might think. The process is simple: get your PS4 valued, ship it for free, and receive your cash (approximate current value is up to £100) for your trade-in. On top of that value, direct.playstation.com will then offer you the bonus of an extra £50 voucher off your PS5 or PS5 Pro purchase. Or, for more dynamic gameplay, you can use your voucher on a PlayStation VR2. It's the straightforward solution to reboot your gaming rig.

Shop now

Game over? It’s time to pack up

If you’re moving on after your old console finally gives up the ghost, the trade-in process will make saying goodbye simple. Thanks to Back Market, it really is as easy as ABC: just print out a prepaid shipping label, stick it on your device, and ship it off within 21 days. Once it’s all received and inspected by Back Market’s refurbishers, your payment will be processed and land in your account. Then boom! Your £50 off PS5 and PS5 Pro voucher is emailed to you! Cha-ching! Just be sure your console arrives as described. Honesty is key, no one wants to face a ‘critical hit’ on their bank account from a rejected trade-in!

Shop now

The final boss of trade-ins? It’s time to dot the Is and cross the Ts

( PlayStation )

Before you claim your reward, let’s delve into the fine print. To unlock that £50 off your PS5 or PS5 Pro, remember this offer is only valid for purchases made through direct.playstation.com – not third-party retailers – and it’s UK and US specific, too. When you’re describing your device, it’s worth noting how its model and condition will affect the trade-in value. For instance, a 1000GB PS4 Pro in good condition will fetch a higher price than a worn-out model with peeling controller thumbsticks. Though, the latter warrants some serious kudos for your dedication. Also, keep in mind that only one voucher can be issued per person and, unless specified otherwise, the last day for voucher redemptions is 31 May 2025.

Don’t let the clock run out, explore direct.playstation.com today!