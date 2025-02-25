How taking breaks from your smartphone improves your mental health

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taking a break from your smartphone could improve your mental health.

Researchers found earlier this month that reducing the time spent on a smartphone to access the internet makes people happier and more focused. And it seems like just reducing screen time through smartphones - not all electronics - improved the mental health of those in the study.

“Phones can have small, often hidden, costs for well-being that can nonetheless add up over time,” Georgetown University’s assistant professor of psychology Kostadin Kushlev told the university.

On average, Americans spend nearly five hours a day using their smartphones.

But, when researchers asked people in a study to stop using the internet on the phone, many found it difficult. Those who did, however, found vast improvements compared to those who were glued to their devices.

open image in gallery Research published this month that reducing the time people spend on the internet on their smartphones could make them happier and more focused. Although, many people have a really hard time cutting down use ( Getty Images )

In the study, the researchers recruited 467 people between the ages of 18 and 74 to participate.

Roughly 260 installed an app on their phones that blocked all access to the internet there for two weeks. They were still allowed to go online - just not on their smartphones. Half of the participants had their phones blocked for the first two weeks, and the other half functioned as a control group before switching treatments for the second two weeks of the month-long trial.

“We didn’t block texting or phone calls,” Adrian Ward, a psychologist and professor at the University of Texas, told WPIX 11, “so people could still talk to loved ones from anywhere at any time.”

Those participating in the experiment found it to be difficult as only 119 had the block active for at least 10 days, reducing their average screen time from 314 minutes a day to just 161 minutes.

Those who completed the challenge reaped the rewards, with significant improvements in subjective wellbeing, mental health and objectively measured sustained attention ability. The change in sustained attention ability was equivalent to erasing 10 years of age-related decline and the improvement in symptoms of depression was larger than the average effect of pharmaceutical antidepressants, the authors noted.

open image in gallery Previous research showed negative impacts of using smartphones. Usage has been tied to depression and anxiety ( Getty Images )

Notably, for those who blocked the internet for the first two weeks, their subjective wellbeing and mental health remained significantly higher at the four-week mark, even after two weeks of being back online.

The authors say this is due to the multiple positive effects of disconnection: increased time offline, decreased time consuming media, increased social connectedness, more sleep, and improved feelings of self-control.

Even people who failed to stay off the internet saw benefits in all of the areas they had measured.

The findings come on the heels of previous research that highlighted the negative impacts of smartphone use, tying it to depression and anxiety,

“Our research,” Ward said, “suggests that any sort of reduction is going to be positive for us.”