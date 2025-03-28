Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Putting your smartphone away at work may not be a good enough strategy to stop procrastinating, researchers said this week.

While limited smartphone access led to reduced use, participants of a recent study were found to have just shifted their focus to a different device.

“The study shows that putting the smartphone away may not be sufficient to reduce disruption and procrastination, or increase focus,” Dr. Maxi Heitmayer, a researcher at the London School of Economics, said in a statement. “The problem is not rooted within the device itself, but in the habits and routines that we have developed with our devices.”

Heitmayer is the author of the study, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Computer Science.

open image in gallery Easily distracted employees who put their smartphones away at work may not be doing enough to stop procrastinating. New research finds they’ll shift their attention to their laptops ( Getty Images )

The small experiment included 22 participants who lived and worked or studied in London. The majority identified as female and were between the ages of 22 and 31.

They were asked to work for two days in a private, soundproof room and bring along devices they normally have with them for work. Notably, they did not make any changes to their notification settings.

In one test, the phones were placed directly on the participants’ desks. In another, the phone was placed on a separate desk just around five feet away. When the phone was further away, researchers found it was used less, but the attention just shifted to the closer laptop.

“It’s your connection with loved ones and with work. It’s your navigation system, alarm clock, music player, and source of information. Unsurprisingly, people turn to the tool that does everything,” Heitmayer noted. “Even if you have no clear purpose, you know it has your socials and can provide entertainment.”

open image in gallery People interact with their smartphones every four to six minutes. More than 40 percent of Americans say they’re addicted to their phones ( Getty Images )

There are things people can do to fight the disruptions. They can set their notifications to arrive at certain times. They can silence their phones.

But, the pull is pretty strong – especially with the allure of social media apps. More than 40 percent of Americans admit being addicted to their phones, according a 2023 study from Reviews.org.

“There is a very unequal battle fought out every single day by each and every one of us when we use our phones,” Heitmayer explained.

“The things inside phones that are the biggest attention sinks are developed by large corporations who greatly profit from our failure to resist the temptation to use them; all of this is literally by design,” he said.