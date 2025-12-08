OpenAI rushes out new AI model in ‘code red’ response to fears about Google

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

OpenAI is planning to launch its next-generation AI model earlier than planned amid pressure from competitors, according to reports.

The ChatGPT creator will unveil GPT-5.2 this week, The Verge reported, after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman declared a “code red” situation following the launch of Google Gemini 3 last month.

Google’s latest AI model surpassed ChatGPT in several benchmark tests, including abstract and visual reasoning, as well as advanced knowledge across scientific disciplines.

Gemini 3 also achieved a record score at Humanity’s Last Exam – a test designed to identify human-level artificial intelligence.

Mr Altman praised Gemini 3 as a “great model” in a post to X shortly after its launch, and in an internal memo to OpenAI employees he reportedly said that ChatGPT needed to improve in order to keep pace with its rivals.

In the memo, which was reported by The Information, the OpenAI boss claimed that GPT-5.2 is “ahead of Gemini 3” in internal evaluations.

The new model was originally scheduled to launch in late December, but will now be released as early as 9 December.

It will come less than a month after the launch of GPT-5.1, which was designed to provide more accurate and thorough answers than its predecessor.

It came with new “personality” options, including a ‘Quirky’ version aimed at offering a different way for ChatGPT’s 800 million users to interact with the AI chatbot.

“This release is a step forward in both capability and usability,” OpenAI wrote in a blog post at the time, describing it as “smarter, more enjoyable to talk to, and more adaptive to your preferences.

“Going forwards, we’ll continue improving along these dimensions – there’s much more to come.”

The Independent has reached out to OpenAI for more information about its plans for GPT-5.2, though the company does not typically comment on unreleased products.