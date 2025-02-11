OpenAI CEO rejects Musk-led group’s surprise $97bn bid
Sam Altman tells staff company board has no interest in bid
Sam Altman has reportedly declared that the OpenAI board will reject a bid by an Elon Musk-led group of investors to buy the artificial intelligence company for about $100bn.
Mr Altman told staff in a memo on Monday that the board of directors is clear that the company had no interest in the "supposed bid" by Mr Musk’s group, the Information reported.
A consortium led by the Tesla boss on Monday offered $97.4bn to buy OpenAI. “It is time for OpenAI to return to the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was,” Mr Musk said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal. “We will make sure that happens.”
Mr Altman quickly rejected the bid. “No thank you, but we will buy Twitter (X) for $9.74 billion if you want,” he said.
