It took until 10am on the day that the UK’s new online age checks came into force for people to figure out an absurd workaround. The rules brought in by the Online Safety Act meant that websites hosting pornographic or adult content were required to “robustly” age-check users, with one popular method being a facial recognition tool that estimated a person’s age from a picture of their face.

One way to bypass this, it soon transpired, was to fool the software by using an image of a character from a video game. The photo-realistic protagonist from the series Death Stranding was enough to skirt past the barriers set up by third-party face-scanning systems Persona and k-ID, which were used by Reddit and Discord.

It was not the only way to bypass the newly restricted parts of the internet. There was a sudden surge in demand for virtual private networks (VPNs), as web users sought to spoof their device’s location to countries without the web restrictions.

open image in gallery ( )

VPN review site VPNMentor observed a 6,000 per cent increase in demand following the enactment of the law last Friday. The company noted that the trend raises critical questions about the effectiveness of the measures designed to protect children’s online safety, as well as the risks involved with complying with them by submitting photos, ID documents or financial data.

When similar laws came into force across more than a dozen US states, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) warned that online age verification exposed every website visitor to privacy and security dangers.

“Records of our personal information tied to details of the adult content we watch, sexual questions we have, or interests or identities we’re exploring could make millions of people vulnerable to harassment, blackmail and exploitation,” Antonio Serrano, advocacy director at the ACLU, said in January.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital rights advocacy group, has also claimed that it exposes people to hackers and bad actors who might misuse the data for marketing purposes.

The rise in VPN downloads since the UK’s age verification rules came into force has highlighted this mistrust when it comes to sharing personal information in order to access adult websites.

“The issue is psychological as much as technological. It’s trust,” Alex Laurie, a senior vice president at security platform Ping Identity, told The Independent.

“People are more comfortable handing over credit card details to gambling sites than sharing personal data to access adult content – even when trusted, third-party verifiers handle the checks and the sites never see the data. Rebuilding trust means rethinking verification entirely.”

open image in gallery Web users in the UK used images of Sam Porter Bridges, the main character from the video game Death Stranding, to bypass age checks following the enactment of the Online Safety Act ( Kojima Productions )

This new approach would be to place the age restrictions on each individual smartphone, tablet and computer. This would block minors from viewing adult content, while also negating the need to adopt other drastic measures, like banning VPNs entirely.

It places the onus on the multi-billion dollar tech firms like Apple, Google and Microsoft, who build the operating systems that these devices run on, rather than individual websites that may not have the budget or resources to comply with the new regulations.

While primarily aimed at pornography sites, the sweeping blocks have drawn in everything from hobbyist forums to community support groups on Reddit related to periods, sexual assault and quitting smoking.

Visitors to an electric vehicle forum are no longer able to access the site after its operators chose to block access from the UK rather than risk a hefty fine. Outraged at such consequences of the new law, nearly half a million people have signed a petition to repeal the Online Safety Act, claiming that it is “far broader and restrictive than is necessary in a free society”.

The Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit organisation behind Wikipedia, has launched a legal challenge against Technology Secretary Peter Kyle, as claims the Online Safety Act could force it to verify adult contributors. This could put its volunteers at risk of “data breaches, stalking, lawsuits, or even imprisonment by authoritarian regimes,” according to a filing with the High Court.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle has described the Online Safety Act as “the biggest step forward in safety since the invention of the internet”, despite the ease at which it can be circumvented. He also dismissed calls to make VPN services illegal, saying that the government is “not considering a VPN ban”.

VPN technology is not primarily designed to access geo-restricted content, rather it encrypts internet traffic to protect web users from hackers, cyber criminals and government surveillance. Protestors in Turkey have used them to communicate during state crackdowns on social media, while Iranian citizens use them to access Western news outlets and bypass bans on messaging platforms.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, searches for VPNs spiked in occupied regions as Ukrainians sought to coordinate digital resistance without being detected.

While Tech Secretary Kyle dismissed an outright VPN ban, he did say the government would be looking “very closely” at how they are being used. Ofcom has also indicated that it is “assessing compliance” for the new regulation, but neither have mentioned the possibility of device-based age verification. The Independent has reached out to Ofcom for comment.

The proposed system involves a one-time age check through the device’s operating system, with the user’s age then securely stored on their device. Among the advocates is the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, who put forward the idea in the Digital Age Assurance Act Legislation (DAAA) in 2024.

The device-based approach is also one favoured by many of the sites who already have the current age checks in place.

“Keeping minors off adult sites is a shared responsibility that requires a global solution – requiring cooperation between government, tech platforms and adults,” a spokesperson for Aylo told The Independent.

“We continue to believe that to make the internet safer for everyone, every phone, tablet or computer should start as a kid-safe device... This is the core premise of device-based age verification, which we believe is the safest and most effective option for protecting children and maintaining user privacy online.”