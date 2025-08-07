O2, Three and iD Mobile most complained-about mobile providers – Ofcom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TalkTalk attracted the most complaints from broadband consumers and O2, Three and iD Mobile were the most complained-about mobile providers over the last quarter, latest Ofcom figures show.

Plusnet generated the fewest complaints among broadband providers, while EE, Sky Mobile, Tesco Mobile and Vodafone were the least complained-about mobile providers, the regulator said.

Ofcom publishes figures for complaints it receives about the UK’s main landline, mobile broadband and pay-TV providers every quarter.

It said O2’s broadband customers mainly complained about how their grievances were handled, while Three customers were most often concerned about billing, pricing and charges.

EE and TalkTalk were the most complained-about landline providers, while Utility Warehouse generated the fewest complaints.

Virgin Media was the pay-TV provider that generated the most complaints, while Sky and TalkTalk customers were the happiest with their service.

The figures cover complaints received by Ofcom from January to March.

They remained similar to the previous quarter, but complaints about fixed broadband and pay-TV increased, the regulator said.

Ofcom said it compiled and published the figures to help consumers see how their providers performed in relation to others, and to help them choose a new provider if they were thinking of switching.

An Ofcom spokeswoman said: “It’s positive to see stable complaints numbers overall, which have come down over time.

“But this doesn’t mean telecoms companies can sit back when it comes to customer service. Some providers have seen complaints about them increase, so we want to see further improvements.”

A TalkTalk spokesman said: “We’re very disappointed with this latest report and are working hard to improve how we handle customer complaints as well as reducing the need for them in the first place.

“We continue to invest heavily in a range of projects focused on our customers, giving our frontline colleagues better tools to understand problems, and improving the way we communicate with our customers. We believe these efforts will be reflected in future reports.”

A Virgin Media O2 spokesman said: “Six months after we drew a line in the sand and committed to improving our customer service, this data from the regulator shows real green shoots with overall complaints in the first quarter of 2025 down by 42% year-on-year.

“Our more recent figures paint an even stronger picture, giving us confidence that our strategy of increased investment, simplification, upskilling agents and removing persistent pain points, is making a genuine and tangible difference in improving our customers’ experience with us. We’ll continue to make progress and get this right for good.”

Max Beckett, telecoms spokesman at Uswitch, said: “Outages remain one of the key drivers for broadband complaints, and with so much of our lives now relying on a stable connection for work, education, and leisure, providers must get this right and keep customers updated every step of the way during any disruption.

“As major providers like BT, EE and Plusnet have just announced even higher mid-contract price increases for new customers, the pressure is on for providers to deliver good value and satisfaction to their customers. If providers fall short, customers should vote with their feet and find a better fit.”