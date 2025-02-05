Ofcom drops OnlyFans investigation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ofcom has dropped an investigation into whether OnlyFans is doing enough to prevent under-18s accessing pornography on the platform.

However, the regulator said it is continuing with a probe into whether the site failed to provide it with complete and accurate information when requested.

In a statement on its website, it said it has “revised the scope” of its investigation, but added: “Where appropriate, Ofcom’s supervision team will continue to engage with OnlyFans around the way it implements measures to protect children from restricted material.”

Ofcom first opened the investigation in May last year over concerns about the implementation of age verification measures designed to stop those under 18 from accessing inappropriate material.

Under existing rules which pre-date the Online Safety Act, video-sharing platforms established in the UK are required to take appropriate action to prevent under-18s accessing pornographic material.

open image in gallery Onlyfans logo and website displayed on smartphone screen. December 29, 2024

At the time, OnlyFans said a “coding configuration issue” around its age verification tools had led to a reporting error, which it had proactively amended with Ofcom once discovered.

“We are making no findings on these issues and, should further information come to light, reserve our right to reopen this investigation,” Ofcom said in its statement.

An OnlyFans spokesman said: “We welcome today’s decision from Ofcom.

“Since 2021, OnlyFans has used the Government-approved age-assurance provider Yoti to check that UK fans are over the age of 18. At all times OnlyFans’ age assurance was set to at least 20 years old.

“OnlyFans is, and has always been, confident that these measures are sufficient to meet our obligations to protect under-18s from accessing restricted material.”