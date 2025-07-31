Ofcom launches investigation into 34 porn websites over new age checks

Ofcom has launched investigations into the compliance of four companies – which collectively run 34 pornography sites – with new age-check requirements under the UK’s Online Safety Act, the regulator said.
Together, the websites are visited by nine million people in the UK each month, the regulator said.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
