Ofcom launches investigation into 34 porn websites over new age checks

Ofcom has launched investigations into the compliance of four companies over the new legislation

Andrew Griffin
Thursday 31 July 2025 05:38 EDT
Ofcom has launched investigations into the compliance of four companies – which collectively run 34 pornography sites – with new age-check requirements under the UK’s Online Safety Act, the regulator said.

Together, the websites are visited by nine million people in the UK each month, the regulator said.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

