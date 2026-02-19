The UK broadband providers that attracted the most complaints

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EE, TalkTalk, and Vodafone have been named as Britain's most complained-about broadband providers, according to the latest figures from the communications watchdog Ofcom.

The latest data, covering the quarter from July to September last year, showed overall complaint numbers remained stable compared to the previous period.

However, broadband complaints were particularly focused on EE, which maintained similar levels, and TalkTalk and Vodafone, both of which saw an increase. Each of these providers registered 10 complaints per 100,000 customers.

In contrast, BT-owned Plusnet received the fewest broadband complaints. TalkTalk also emerged as the most complained about landline provider, with a quarter-on-quarter increase in grievances.

Utility Warehouse generated the fewest landline complaints.

Meanwhile, O2, Sky Mobile and Three were the mobile providers which received the most complaints for the quarter.

O2 and Sky Mobile customers mostly complained about how their complaints were handled, with Three customer complaints mainly linked to issues with faults, services and getting connected.

The report showed EE, Tesco Mobile, Vodafone and iD Mobile generated the fewest complaints for pay-monthly mobile.

In TV, EE received the most complaints for a pay-TV provider, with Sky and TalkTalk receiving the fewest.

Ofcom regularly publishes these reports to provide transparency on consumer experiences across the UK’s main communication providers.

Ernest Doku, Broadband and mobiles expert at Uswitch, said: “The watchdog said it compiled and published the figures to help consumers see how their providers performed in relation to others, and to help them choose a new provider if they were thinking of switching.

“Patience for poor service is wearing thin. While it is positive to see overall complaint volumes across broadband, mobile, and pay-TV remain steady, the lack of improvement across the industry is a concern for households facing rising bills.

“Plusnet has once again set the benchmark for broadband, receiving the fewest complaints, which reflects its recent win for Best Broadband Provider for Customer Service at the Uswitch 2026 Telecoms Awards.

“By contrast, TalkTalk and Vodafone saw complaints increase this quarter, while EE remains among the most complained-about providers.

“With annual price rises approaching in April, customers will be looking closely at whether their provider justifies these extra costs. If your service isn’t delivering, you don’t need to settle - now is the time to compare deals and see if there is a provider offering better value for money.”