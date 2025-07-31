Ofcom investigates 34 pornography sites under new age-check rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ofcom has launched investigations into 34 pornography sites for new age-check requirements under the UK’s Online Safety Act, the regulator said.

Ofcom said it had opened formal investigations into whether 8579 LLC, AVS Group Ltd, Kick Online Entertainment SA and Trendio Ltd had “highly effective” age checks in place to protect children from encountering pornography across 34 websites.

The regulator said it prioritised the companies based on the risk of harm posed by the services they operated and their user numbers.

Collectively, the websites had over nine million unique monthly UK visitors, Ofcom said.

The new cases add to Ofcom’s 11 investigations already in progress into 4chan, an online suicide forum, seven file-sharing services, First Time Videos LLC and Itai Tech Ltd.

Ofcom said it expected to make further enforcement announcements in the coming months.

New online safety protections for children came into force on July 25.

Since that date, so-called “risky” sites and apps have been expected to use what the regulator has described as highly effective age checks to identify which users are children and subsequently prevent them from accessing pornography, as well as other harmful content including self-harm, suicide, eating disorders and extreme violence.

In a statement, Ofcom said: “Where we identify compliance failures, we can require platforms to take specific steps to come into compliance.

“We can also impose fines of up to £18 million or 10% of qualifying worldwide revenue, whichever is greater.

“Where appropriate, in the most serious cases, we can seek a court order for business disruption measures, such as requiring payment providers or advertisers to withdraw their services from a platform, or requiring internet service providers to block access to a site in the UK.”