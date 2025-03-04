Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nothing has revealed the Phone (3a), the third generation of its buzzy and transparent handset.

The new phone comes with a range of improvements, including new cameras on both its front and back and a new physical design.

Nothing was founded in 2020 and launched its first phone in 2023. The company is specifically aimed at “making tech fun again”, bringing new designs including transparent devices that are packed with lights that can be used for a variety of purposes.

The new phones will also get early access to Nothing’s first venture into AI. That will come in the form of an “Essential Space”, which is opened by pressing a button on the side of the phone, where video, photo and audio can be recorded and which will then be organised using artificial intelligence.

Last year, Nothing launched the Phone (2a) as a cheap version of the second-generation device. This time around, the company has launched the budget version of its device first – but also with a “Pro” model, that remains relatively cheap but has an improved camera system.

The base (3a) costs £329 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or £379 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is available to pre-order now.

The Pro version costs £449 and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will open for pre-orders in a week.