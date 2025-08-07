Northern Ireland’s AI-related revenue ‘reached £188m in 2024’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s artificial intelligence-related revenue reached £188 million in 2024, a report has found.

The Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre (AICC), a partnership between Ulster University and Queen’s University, Belfast, has published the first comprehensive baseline of the region’s AI ecosystem.

Its first artificial intelligence capability census identifies 198 firms actively engaged in AI across Northern Ireland, employing approximately 1,340 AI professionals.

It found the region’s AI-related revenue reached £188 million in 2024, generating £82 million in gross value added (GVA), a metric which measures the value of the sector to the economy.

The report went on to find that with the right interventions, the mid-growth scenario outlined in the report shows AI-related GVA could reach £200 million by 2028, supporting more than 2,000 AI professionals.

This is described as representing a more than doubling of the sector’s economic contribution compared to the current baseline of £82 million GVA and 1,340 professionals in 2024, underlining the significant growth potential.

The report also found 73% of AI firms and 89% of AI employment are concentrated in Belfast, with opportunities for regional expansion, and that there was strong sectoral strengths in services and consulting (35%), software and development (33%) and health and life sciences (9%).

Meanwhile, about half of firms (51%) are developing or enhancing AI-powered products while 33% provide AI implementation and advisory services.

The report sets out eight key recommendations to accelerate growth, including positioning Northern Ireland as a leader in AI implementation, strengthening public sector AI leadership, scaling the “mid-market” of AI firms and expanding AI skills pipelines.

Launching the report at the AICC in Belfast, Stormont Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald said AI “will transform our economy”.

“This report shows both the strength of our AI sector and the potential ahead,” she said.

“With targeted investment in skills, innovation and the widespread adoption of AI, we can ensure that our people and businesses are positioned to capitalise on the opportunities.

“The AICC will be central to delivering this ambition.”

AICC director David Crozier praised a “defining moment”.

“The census confirms what we’ve long suspected, that Northern Ireland punches well above its weight in practical, implementation-focused AI,” he said.

“Our strength isn’t in theoretical research alone, but in applying AI to real-world challenges.

“This report gives us the data and direction to scale that success, responsibly, regionally and collaboratively as well as a solid baseline from which to measure our progress and impact.”