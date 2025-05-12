Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nintendo will be able to render its new Switch 2 console unusable if owners break certain rules, according to a newly updated user agreement.

The new clause warns that the upcoming console, which launches next month, will become “permanently unusable in whole or in part” if people install unauthorised software or modify the hardware to make it run faster.

The update appears to target Nintendo Switch users attempting to access and play pirated games, or run unauthorised emulators.

The new terms of service state: “You acknowledge that if you fail to comply with the foregoing restrictions Nintendo may render the Nintendo Account Services and/or the applicable Nintendo device permanently unusable in whole or in part.”

Nintendo has previously cracked down on piracy by targeting companies and websites rather than individual users.

The Japanese gaming giant has issued lawsuits and DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act) strikes against those believed to be infringing on its intellectual property.

Nintendo officially unveiled the Switch 2 during a live stream last month, revealing a hand-held console that features a bigger 7.9-inch screen than the original, as well as new buttons and a mouse mode.

Other new hardware includes a camera and different controllers compared to its predecessor, while several new games will also launch alongside it when it is released on 5 June.

“Nintendo Switch 2 is the next step in at-home gaming that can be taken on the go based on eight years of play and discovery that began with Nintendo Switch,” said Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa.

“With its new features that expand the possibilities of gaming experiences, I truly believe that Nintendo Switch 2 is a leap forward in our journey of putting smiles on the faces of everyone that Nintendo touches.”

The Nintendo Switch 2 is considerably more expensive than the launch price of the original console, costing £396 ($450 in the US) without any games, or £430 ($500) as part of a bundle.