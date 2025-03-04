The full list of nominations for the Bafta Games Awards
The 21st edition of the awards take place in April.
The nominations have been announced for the 21st edition of the Bafta Games Awards, which will take place in April.
Here is the full rundown of nominees.
– Animation
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive EntertainmentCALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/ActivisionLEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive EntertainmentSENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game StudiosTHANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/PanicWARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment
– Artistic Achievement
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive EntertainmentBLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScienceHAROLD HALIBUT Ole Tillmann, Fabian Preuschoff, Onat Hekimoglu – Slow Bros./ Slow Bros.NEVA Development Team – Nomada Studio/Devolver DigitalSENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game StudiosSTILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
– Audio Achievement
ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/BigmodeASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive EntertainmentHELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive EntertainmentSENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE 2 Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game StudiosSTAR WARS OUTLAWS Development Team – Massive Entertainment/UbisoftSTILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
– Best Game
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive EntertainmentBALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/PlaystackBLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScienceHELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive EntertainmentTHE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM Development Team – Nintendo/NintendoTHANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
– British Game
A HIGHLAND SONG Development Team – inkle LtdLEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive EntertainmentPAPER TRAIL Development Team – Newfangled Games/Newfangled GamesSENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game StudiosSTILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret ModeTHANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
– Debut Game
ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/BigmodeBALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/PlaystackPACIFIC DRIVE Development Team – Ironwood Studios/Kepler InteractiveTHE PLUCKY SQUIRE Development Team – All Possible Futures/Devolver DigitalTALES OF KENZERA: ZAU Development Team – Surgent Studios/Electronic ArtsTHANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
– Evolving Game
DIABLO IV Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard EntertainmentFINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE Development Team – Creative Studios 3/Square EnixNO MAN’S SKY Development Team – Hello Games/Hello GamesSEA OF THIEVES Development Team – Rare/Xbox Game StudiosVAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – Poncle/poncleWORLD OF WARCRAFT Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
– Family
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive EntertainmentCAT QUEST III Desmond Wong Liang Wai, Nursyazana binte Zainal – The Gentlebros/Kepler InteractiveLEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive EntertainmentLITTLE KITTY, BIG CITY Development Team – Double Dagger Studio/Double Dagger StudioTHE PLUCKY SQUIRE Development Team – All Possible Futures/Devolver DigitalSUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
– Game Beyond Entertainment
BOTANY MANOR Development Team – Balloon Studios/Whitethorn GamesKIND WORDS 2 (LOFI CITY POP) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud – Popcannibal/PopcannibalSENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game StudiosTALES OF KENZERA: ZAU TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU Development Team – Surgent Studios/Electronic ArtsTETRIS FOREVER Development Team – Digital Eclipse/Digital EclipseVAMPIRE THERAPIST Cyrus Nemati, Sheila Fell, Kim Schumacher – Little Bat Games/Little Bat Games
– Game Design
ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/BigmodeASTRO BOT – Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive EntertainmentBALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/PlaystackHELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive EntertainmentTHE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM Development Team – Nintendo/NintendoTACTICAL BREACH WIZARDS Tom Francis, Steve Lee, John Roberts – Suspicious Developments/Suspicious Developments
– Multiplayer
CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/ActivisionHELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive EntertainmentLEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive EntertainmentSUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE Development Team – Nintendo/NintendoTEKKEN 8 Development Team – BANDAI NAMCO Studios/ BANDAI NAMCO StudiosWARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment
– Music
ASTRO BOT Kenneth C M Young – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive EntertainmentBLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScienceFINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Development Team – Square Enix/Square EnixHELLDIVERS 2 Wilbert Roget II, Ross Tregenza, Keith Leary – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive EntertainmentSENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game StudiosSTAR WARS OUTLAWS Wilbert Roget II, Simon Koudriavtsev, Erik Jacobsson – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
– Narrative
BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScienceDRAGON AGE: THE VEILGUARD Development Team – BioWare/Electronic ArtsFINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Development Team – Square Enix/Square EnixMETAPHOR: REFANTAZIO Development Team – ATLUS/SEGASENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game StudiosSTILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
– New Intellectual Property
ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/BigmodeBALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/PlaystackBLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScienceMETAPHOR: REFANTAZIO Development Team – ATLUS/SEGASTILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret ModeTHANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
– Performer in a Leading Role
ALEC NEWMAN as Cameron ‘Caz’ Mcleary in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret ModeHUMBERLY GONZALEZ as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws – Massive Entertainment/UbisoftISABELLA INCHBALD as Indika in Indika – Odd Meter/11 bit studiosLUKE ROBERTS as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2 – Bloober Team/Konami Digital EntertainmentMELINA JUERGENS as Senua in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game StudiosY’LAN NOEL as Troy Marshall in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
– Performer in a Supporting Role
ABBI GREENLAND & HELEN GOALEN as The Furies in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game StudiosALDIS AMAH HAMILTON as Astríor in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game StudiosJON BLYTH as Big Ron in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/PanicKAREN DUNBAR as Finlay in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret ModeMATT BERRY as Herbert the Gardner in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/PanicMICHAEL ABUBAKAR as Brodie in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
– Technical Achievement
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive EntertainmentBLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScienceCALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/ActivisionSENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game StudiosTINY GLADE Tomasz Stachowiak, Anastasia Opara – Pounce Light/Pounce LightWARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 – Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment