Samsung unveils new line of foldable devices at Unpacked event

Samsung introduced several updates to its foldable devices lineup on Wednesday, with the new Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and the new Z Flip 7 FE taking stage at the latest Unpacked event

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 09 July 2025 11:16 EDT
(Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Samsung has unveiled its latest generation of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and the new Z Flip 7 FE, during its recent Unpacked event in New York.

The Korean electronics giant showcased these upgrades, which also included a new version of its smartwatch, alongside announcing an expanded partnership with Google to integrate more artificial intelligence into its cutting-edge foldable lineup.

Leading the new releases is the Galaxy Z Fold 7, significantly thinner and lighter than its predecessors. It measures a mere 4.2mm (0.17 inch) thick when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded, weighing slightly less than half a pound. Despite its reduced bulk, Samsung has incorporated larger displays: a 6.5-inch exterior screen and an expansive 8-inch interior. The battery capacity remains consistent with the previous generation. For photography, it boasts a powerful 200-megapixel main camera, complemented by a 10-megapixel wide-angle lens. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will retail for \$1,999, with pre-orders beginning today and general availability from 25 July.

Its clamshell counterpart, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, features an enlarged 4.1-inch top screen and folds down compactly to just over half an inch. It is powered by a slightly larger 4,300mAh battery, though its main camera is a 50-megapixel sensor. Samsung also introduced a more affordable iteration, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The FE is a slightly smaller version of its premium sibling, featuring a 6.7-inch screen.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is priced at $1,099.99 and the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE starts at $899.99. Pre-orders for the premium model start today and both models will be available generally on July 25.

