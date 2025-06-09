Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Apple will release a major new free update for the iPhone that will dramatically change how it looks.

The new version of the iPhone operating system – now known as iOS 26, after Apple changed the naming system to follow years – will arrive later this year.

It brings a new look called “Liquid Design” that will be reflected across Apple’s products, on the Mac and the iPad as well as the iPhone itself.

It also brings a host of other new updates: live translation tools for phone calls and messages, visual intelligence that can scan things that are on screen, and more.

An early beta version of the software is available for developers now. Anyone can sign up to Apple’s developer programme, and download that new software.

It will then be made available through Apple’s public beta programme later this month. Details on signing up for and downloading that update can be found on Apple’s website.

It will then be fully released to the public later this year, in the autumn. It usually arrives alongside the launch of the new iPhone, which tends to happen in September.

The update will require a iPhone 11 or later. That means that the only devices that could install last year’s update but will not get this one’s are the iPhone XR and XS, which were released in 2018.

Some features – those that are branded as part of Apple Intelligence – require newer devices.