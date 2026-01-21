Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Netflix app is getting a major redesign to focus on new kinds of content, the company has said.

Those will include vertical videos, taken from its offering of video podcast, it said during its earnings call.

The new user interface on mobile will “better serve the expansion of our business over the decade to come,” said Greg Peters, Netflix’s co-chief executive.

“We’re going to roll this out later in 2026 and just like our TV UI, it then becomes a starting point, it becomes a platform for us to continue to iterate, test, evolve and improve our offering,” he said.

That will include vertical videos, for new kinds of content, he suggested.

“You can imagine us bringing more clips based on new content types, like video podcasts, which Ted [Sarandos, Netflix’s other co-chief executive] mentioned that we’re adding to the general service. We’ll bring the sort of appropriate components of that into that vertical video feed,” Peters said.

The change appears to be a response to the rise of vertical video, as well as clips from podcasts, on other platforms such as TikTok and Instagram Reels. Mr Sarandos noted that it was a competitor not only with traditional broadcasters such as the BBC, and major studios such as Warner Bros which it is currently in the process of trying to buy, but also with other platforms such as YouTube.

“We compete for people’s attention across an even wider set of options that include streaming, broadcast, cable, gaming, social media, big tech, video platforms,” he said during the call.

Netflix’s results showed a growth in its subscribers, to 325 million at the end of 2025, up from 302 million at the end of the previous year. But its shares fell in the wake of the results, seemingly because of analyst concerns about the ongoing purchase of Warner Bros.